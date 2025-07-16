Emma Watson banned from driving for six months due to speeding

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after she violated traffic rules in Oxford. The actress, who already had nine penalty points, was driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. She is also obliged to pay over a thousand pounds in fines, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

As the publication notes, Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film, "was driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31 last year."

As the court learned, the actress's driver's license already had nine penalty points before this incident occurred. So on Wednesday, July 16, at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, she was ordered to pay a fine of £1044.

The hearing lasted about 5 minutes and Watson was not present.

Addition

The actress, who gained popularity in 2001 with the release of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University since 2023.

She has also appeared in films such as "Beauty and the Beast," "The Bling Ring," and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Watson's last film role was in Greta Gerwig's 2019 remake of "Little Women."

In addition to her acting career, she launched her own eco-friendly gin brand with her brother in 2023.

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time