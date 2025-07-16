Emma Watson banned from driving for six months due to speeding

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11034 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14257 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35626 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59640 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74070 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 85962 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199655 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239872 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244549 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107968 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11070 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22447 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199693 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120465 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49691 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89392 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63377 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80273 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108444 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months due to speeding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

Actress Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months and fined over a thousand pounds for speeding in Oxford. She was driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone, already having nine penalty points.

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months due to speeding

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after she violated traffic rules in Oxford. The actress, who already had nine penalty points, was driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. She is also obliged to pay over a thousand pounds in fines, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

As the publication notes, Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film, "was driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31 last year."

As the court learned, the actress's driver's license already had nine penalty points before this incident occurred. So on Wednesday, July 16, at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, she was ordered to pay a fine of £1044.

The hearing lasted about 5 minutes and Watson was not present.

Addition

The actress, who gained popularity in 2001 with the release of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University since 2023.

She has also appeared in films such as "Beauty and the Beast," "The Bling Ring," and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Watson's last film role was in Greta Gerwig's 2019 remake of "Little Women."

In addition to her acting career, she launched her own eco-friendly gin brand with her brother in 2023.

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time4/28/25, 11:56 AM • 103811 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9