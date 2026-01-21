Emergency power outages hit several regions

$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 15663 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 31958 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 28290 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 44689 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 31179 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 43644 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24769 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29109 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26629 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27087 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media
Greenlandic Prime Minister calls for preparedness for possible invasion
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - Axios
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
Emergency power outages hit several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply; power outage schedules are temporarily not in effect.

Emergency power outages hit several regions

Several regions of Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning due to the situation in the energy sector after Russian attacks, NEK "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

- the company reported.

As noted, previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages are applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers, as reported, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. The situation in the energy system may change, NEK noted.

"If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - the company urged.

Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy20.01.26, 20:05 • 3294 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine