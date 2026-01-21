Emergency power outages hit several regions

Several regions of Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning due to the situation in the energy sector after Russian attacks, NEK "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. - the company reported.

As noted, previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages are applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers, as reported, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. The situation in the energy system may change, NEK noted.

"If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - the company urged.

