Emergency power outages have been canceled in number of regions

A number of regions have announced the cancellation of the schedule of emergency power outages, UNN reports, citing data from regional power companies and energy companies posted on social media on Monday.

"Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovs'k region: emergency power outages canceled," DTEK said.

"Dear consumers, at 10:30 a.m. we received a command from NPC Ukrenergo to cancel the gas supply," Poltavaoblenergo said.

"On February 17, 2025, from 10 hours. 30 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the emergency outage schedule (EOS) has been canceled," Kirovohradoblenergo said.

