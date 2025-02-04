Emergency power outages are applied in 8 regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages were forced in 8 regions, while consumption is showing an upward trend, so it is necessary to limit the use of powerful equipment from 7:00 to 22:00, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As a result of damage caused by enemy missile and drone attacks to electricity generation and transmission facilities, emergency blackouts were introduced today in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) regions - Ukrenergo said.

Electricity consumption, as noted, is showing an upward trend. Today, February 4, as of 7:30 a.m., its level was 2.8% higher than the previous day, Monday.

The daily maximum consumption on February 3 was recorded in the morning - 2% higher than the maximum of the previous working day, January 31. "The reason is a drop in air temperature throughout Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"Please consume electricity very sparingly today between 7:00 and 22:00. If possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period and do not turn on several such devices at the same time," Ukrenergo urged.

They also emphasized that "the situation in the power system may change.

