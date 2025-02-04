Emergency power outages return to several regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, emergency power outages were reintroduced in a number of regions on Tuesday morning, UNN reports, citing data from regional power companies and energy companies.

Details

"Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts. At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied again today in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions," DTEK said on social media.

"Emergency outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy region! According to the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo, today from 07:38 AM, the gas distribution system in Sumy region is in operation for the 1st stage. The queue according to the emergency outage schedules does not coincide with the queue for hourly outages. Hourly outage schedules are not applied," Sumyoblenergo said.

"On February 04, 2025, from 07 hrs. 42 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine. (...) In case of simultaneous implementation of SO and LRP, the time of outage according to your schedule may be increased," Kirovohradoblenergo noted.

