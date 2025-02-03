9 regions faced emergency power outages: what is happening in the power system

Emergency power outages were introduced in 9 regions as a result of hostile shelling. Electricity consumption has increased due to the cold snap. Powerful appliances should not be turned on simultaneously from 7:00 to 22:00. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.

As a result of missile and drone attacks on generation facilities and damage to transmission networks by the enemy, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro (partially), Cherkasy (partially) and Kyiv (partially) regions in the morning - the company said.

And they urged not to turn on several electrical appliances at the same time when the lights come back on after a temporary power outage.

"Today, February 3, as of 8:30 a.m., the level of electricity consumption was 3.3% higher than on the previous working day, Friday, January 31. The reason for this is a drop in air temperature in most regions," the NPC said.

The daily peak in consumption on February 2 was in the evening, 1.2% lower than the previous Sunday, January 26.

The company reminded that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

"Today, from 7:00 to 22:00, there is a need for very economical electricity consumption. Please, if possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period," Ukrenergo noted.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: what is known