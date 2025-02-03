Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: what is known

Emergency power outages have been reported in a number of regions, UNN reports, citing data from regional power companies.

Kirovograd region

"On February 03, 2025, from 08 hours. 30 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operation mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo reports.

Dnipro region

"By the order of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced. Outage schedules are not in effect. Please save electricity if you currently have it to help stabilize the system," DTEK Dnipro Power Grids said.

Poltava region

"HAZ has been applied in the region! Dear consumers! By order of NPC Ukrenergo, on February 3, at 08:25, we received a command to maintain the 1-2 stage of gas supply," Poltavaoblenergo reported.

Sumy region

"Emergency outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy region! As instructed by NPC Ukrenergo, starting from 08:30 on February 3, the gas distribution system in Sumy region is in operation for the 1st and 2nd queues. The queue according to the emergency outage schedules does not coincide with the queue for hourly outages. Hourly outage schedules are not applied. The reason for the use of emergency outage schedules is an overload in the grid," Sumyoblenergo said.