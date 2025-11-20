Emergency blackouts canceled in Ukraine: the country returns to schedules

Emergency blackouts that were in effect in Ukraine have been canceled, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Emergency power outages, which were previously applied in most regions, have now been canceled. Hourly blackout schedules continue to apply to consumers - Ukrenergo reported.

Recall

Today, emergency power outages were introduced in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on the energy system and the difficult situation.

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity