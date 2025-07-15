$41.840.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Embezzlement of over UAH 13.9 million: ex-director of one of the largest state reserve enterprises to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

The former head of one of the largest state reserve enterprises will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 13.9 million. He transferred funds to fictitious enterprises for non-existent goods and services.

Embezzlement of over UAH 13.9 million: ex-director of one of the largest state reserve enterprises to be prosecuted

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent a case to court regarding the former head of one of the enterprises of Ukraine's state reserve system. He is suspected of embezzling over 13.9 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against the former director of a state enterprise for multiple instances of embezzlement of funds through abuse of official position under martial law (Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OGP statement reads.

According to the investigation, the head of the state enterprise, which is part of Ukraine's state reserve system and has the largest industrial cold storage facilities at its disposal, established a scheme for embezzling the property of this enterprise. He transferred funds to the accounts of fictitious enterprises for the alleged purchase of goods and services that were not actually supplied or provided.

Thus, the state enterprise lost over 13.9 million hryvnias. The fact of damage infliction is confirmed by the results of official examinations.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by detectives of the Main Detective Unit of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
