Embezzlement in drone procurement through individual entrepreneurs: a scheme to misappropriate almost UAH 2 million exposed

Law enforcement officers have liquidated another scheme of embezzlement of defense funds - in the Kyiv region, the head of the financial service of one of the Armed Forces brigades was exposed for misappropriating funds in the case of the purchase of combat drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press services of the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the chief accountant of one of the military units, as well as an entrepreneur, are accused of seizing other people's property by abusing their official position.

The SBU press service indicates that it was revealed:

a representative of the financial and economic service of one of the Armed Forces brigades was embezzling money for the purchase of combat drones.

This refers to unmanned aerial systems that the unit uses for aerial reconnaissance and adjusting artillery fire on assault groups of occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

How the scheme was organized

The scheme for embezzling funds was organized back in 2023–2024. The head of the financial and economic brigade concluded several contracts at inflated prices with his friend's company.

The perpetrators managed to embezzle almost 2 million hryvnias on the purchase of unmanned systems. With this money, several more wholesale batches of reconnaissance UAVs could have been purchased, which Ukrainian soldiers at the front need 24/7. - emphasizes the SBU press service.

Controlled FOPs helped

Through controlled FOPs, the dealers created artificial competition in tenders, submitting bids with inflated prices.

Based on the conducted tenders, contracts for the supply of quadcopters and components — night vision cameras, batteries, remotes, etc. — were concluded between the military unit and the FOPs. - explains the Office of the Prosecutor General.

For reference

According to the investigation materials, a total of 7 contracts for UAH 15 million were concluded. The amount of damages caused is UAH 1.9 million.

Searches were conducted at the workplaces and residences of the defendants, and documentation confirming the scheme was found.

Based on the collected evidence, the chief financial officer of the brigade and his accomplice-entrepreneur were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position).

Prosecutors filed a motion with the court for the arrest of the suspected serviceman.

Recall

In Dnipro, the commander of a military unit was notified of suspicion for covering up a subordinate who appropriated 24 night vision devices. His inaction led to damages to the state of over UAH 3.8 million.

