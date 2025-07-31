Embezzlement in drone procurement through individual entrepreneurs: a scheme to misappropriate almost UAH 2 million exposed

$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideo
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Embezzlement in drone procurement through individual entrepreneurs: a scheme to misappropriate almost UAH 2 million exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A scheme of embezzlement has been exposed in Kyiv Oblast, where the head of the financial service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine misappropriated almost UAH 2 million during drone procurement. He concluded contracts at inflated prices with controlled individual entrepreneurs, creating artificial competition in tenders.

Embezzlement in drone procurement through individual entrepreneurs: a scheme to misappropriate almost UAH 2 million exposed

Law enforcement officers have liquidated another scheme of embezzlement of defense funds - in the Kyiv region, the head of the financial service of one of the Armed Forces brigades was exposed for misappropriating funds in the case of the purchase of combat drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press services of the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the chief accountant of one of the military units, as well as an entrepreneur, are accused of seizing other people's property by abusing their official position.

The SBU press service indicates that it was revealed:

a representative of the financial and economic service of one of the Armed Forces brigades was embezzling money for the purchase of combat drones.

Police liquidated a group of fraudsters who did not deliver pre-paid drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.04.25, 16:24 • 12841 view

This refers to unmanned aerial systems that the unit uses for aerial reconnaissance and adjusting artillery fire on assault groups of occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

How the scheme was organized

The scheme for embezzling funds was organized back in 2023–2024. The head of the financial and economic brigade concluded several contracts at inflated prices with his friend's company.

The perpetrators managed to embezzle almost 2 million hryvnias on the purchase of unmanned systems. With this money, several more wholesale batches of reconnaissance UAVs could have been purchased, which Ukrainian soldiers at the front need 24/7.

- emphasizes the SBU press service.

Controlled FOPs helped

Through controlled FOPs, the dealers created artificial competition in tenders, submitting bids with inflated prices.

Based on the conducted tenders, contracts for the supply of quadcopters and components — night vision cameras, batteries, remotes, etc. — were concluded between the military unit and the FOPs.

- explains the Office of the Prosecutor General.

For reference

According to the investigation materials, a total of 7 contracts for UAH 15 million were concluded. The amount of damages caused is UAH 1.9 million.

Searches were conducted at the workplaces and residences of the defendants, and documentation confirming the scheme was found.

Based on the collected evidence, the chief financial officer of the brigade and his accomplice-entrepreneur were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position).

Prosecutors filed a motion with the court for the arrest of the suspected serviceman.

Recall

In Dnipro, the commander of a military unit was notified of suspicion for covering up a subordinate who appropriated 24 night vision devices. His inaction led to damages to the state of over UAH 3.8 million.

13 officials received suspicions for a 10-million scheme of forest embezzlement30.07.25, 13:59 • 2666 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk