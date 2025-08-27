Embassy reacted to Polish President's veto on aid to Ukrainians: gave recommendations

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 10527 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 10164 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2056 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 11610 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 13036 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21258 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 58268 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56322 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107746 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76801 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 33777 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 31723 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 37670 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18381 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 17687 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 10510 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 58246 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 75759 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 72779 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 6084 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 17917 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18650 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 38215 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 27315 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
COVID-19
Ammunition
TikTok

Embassy reacted to Polish President's veto on aid to Ukrainians: gave recommendations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland announced that the special law on assistance to Ukrainians is valid until September 30, 2025. The EU Council's decision on temporary protection has been extended until March 4, 2027.

Embassy reacted to Polish President's veto on aid to Ukrainians: gave recommendations

Ukrainian diplomats are monitoring the situation after the Polish president's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainians, are in constant contact with Polish authorities, and recommend "refraining from hasty decisions, in particular regarding changes in legal status," the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In connection with reports of the President of the Republic of Poland vetoing amendments to the Ustawy z dnia 12 marca 2022 r. o pomocy obywatelom Ukrainy w związku z konfliktem zbrojnym na terytorium tego państwa (hereinafter – special law), which is the main regulatory act defining the mechanisms for implementing the rights of temporarily displaced persons from Ukraine in the Republic of Poland in accordance with EU legislation, we inform: the special law in Poland is valid until September 30, 2025," the statement reads.

As stated, the temporary protection regime for persons displaced from Ukraine has been extended by the decision of the EU Council until March 4, 2027; it remains valid in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

European Commission reacted to the proposed changes regarding aid to Ukrainians in Poland26.08.25, 15:50 • 3700 views

The decisions of the EU Council on temporary protection are binding for all EU member states, including Poland, are subject to direct application, and their implementation is ensured by national legislation, in particular by a special law, the embassy explained.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland is monitoring the development of the situation, is in constant contact with Polish authorities and will promptly inform citizens of Ukraine about official decisions. We recommend that citizens of Ukraine refrain from hasty decisions, in particular regarding changes in legal status in the Republic of Poland

- the embassy indicated.

The embassy emphasized: "Each individual situation requires a separate consultation with a lawyer for a comprehensive analysis of possible legal options."

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens on August 25. He insists that 800+ assistance should only be provided to Ukrainian refugees who are working.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
European Union
Ukraine
Poland