Embassy reacted to Polish President's veto on aid to Ukrainians: gave recommendations

Ukrainian diplomats are monitoring the situation after the Polish president's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainians, are in constant contact with Polish authorities, and recommend "refraining from hasty decisions, in particular regarding changes in legal status," the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In connection with reports of the President of the Republic of Poland vetoing amendments to the Ustawy z dnia 12 marca 2022 r. o pomocy obywatelom Ukrainy w związku z konfliktem zbrojnym na terytorium tego państwa (hereinafter – special law), which is the main regulatory act defining the mechanisms for implementing the rights of temporarily displaced persons from Ukraine in the Republic of Poland in accordance with EU legislation, we inform: the special law in Poland is valid until September 30, 2025," the statement reads.

As stated, the temporary protection regime for persons displaced from Ukraine has been extended by the decision of the EU Council until March 4, 2027; it remains valid in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

The decisions of the EU Council on temporary protection are binding for all EU member states, including Poland, are subject to direct application, and their implementation is ensured by national legislation, in particular by a special law, the embassy explained.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland is monitoring the development of the situation, is in constant contact with Polish authorities and will promptly inform citizens of Ukraine about official decisions. We recommend that citizens of Ukraine refrain from hasty decisions, in particular regarding changes in legal status in the Republic of Poland - the embassy indicated.

The embassy emphasized: "Each individual situation requires a separate consultation with a lawyer for a comprehensive analysis of possible legal options."

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens on August 25. He insists that 800+ assistance should only be provided to Ukrainian refugees who are working.