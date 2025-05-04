Elon Musk's SpaceX base becomes a new city in Texas

In Texas, where Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is based, the city of Starbase has been officially established. This is reported by UNN with reference to Elon Musk's X-account and Associated Press (AP).

Details

It is noted that the creation of the new city was voted for by the residents of Boca Chica, mostly SpaceX employees.

According to AP, 97.7% of the 283 registered voters supported the initiative. This decision empowers the community to adopt local laws and manage infrastructure.

The mayor of the city has also been elected. Robert Peden, Vice President of Testing and Launch at SpaceX, became the mayor.

American entrepreneur, engineer and billionaire Elon Musk also celebrated the event with a post on the social network X.

"Starbase, Texas. Now a real city!" he wrote on his X (Twitter) page.

Let us remind you

Elon Musk wants to have many children to prepare humanity for a possible apocalypse and the colonization of Mars. He already has at least 14 children from different women.

Tesla loses profits: Musk announces return to active management of the company