Elon Musk spotted next to Donald Trump during dinner with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - BBC

Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, who recently resigned from his position in the administration of US President Donald Trump, was photographed with the head of the White House during a meeting with Saudi officials, including Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, in the royal palace. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

The billionaire, entrepreneur and owner of Tesla and SpaceX was among the top officials who joined Donald Trump for lunch at the royal palace.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which was co-founded by Elon Musk, was also present. They are in a legal battle over OpenAI becoming a commercial company.

Trump's presidential plane, Air Force One, was escorted by F-15 fighter jets as it landed in the Gulf state on Tuesday morning as part of his first major overseas trip of his second term.

Trump was later taken to the Royal Palace of Saudi Arabia in "The Beast," the official state car of the US President, surrounded by riders waving US and Saudi Arabian flags.

Elon Musk said that he and Donald Trump agree on 80% of issues. Musk added that he and Trump agree on "getting rid of waste and fraud in government".