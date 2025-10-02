Elon Musk's fortune just exceeded $500 billion: he is the first person in history with such capital - Forbes

American entrepreneur, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has become the first person in the world whose net worth has reached $500 billion. This is evidenced by data in the Forbes online billionaire tracker as of October 1, 2025, reports UNN.

Details

As of 23:50 on October 1, 2025, Kyiv time, Elon Musk's fortune is $499.1 billion.

In December last year, he became the first person whose capital exceeded $400 billion. Currently, Musk is $150 billion ahead of Larry Ellison and, according to Forbes, is already halfway to a trillion.

Recall

Elon Musk announced the development of Grokipedia by xAI, which will be an alternative to Wikipedia. The billionaire criticizes Wikipedia for political bias, stating that the new project will help xAI "understand the Universe."

The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place