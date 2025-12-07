Elon Musk compared the European Union to the "Fourth Reich" by publishing a provocative image

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked another wave of discussion by posting a provocative image criticizing the European Union on his X (Twitter) social media page, UNN writes.

Details

The image posted by Musk shows the EU flag divided in half by Nazi symbols. Above the image is the caption "Fourth Reich," which clearly alludes to a critical comparison of the EU with the Nazi regime.

Known for his unconventional actions, especially on political issues, Musk did not provide any explanation for the reasons for posting this image.

