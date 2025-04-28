Elizabeth Hurley talks about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus: the couple is planning a wedding

Famous English actress, model, producer and clothing designer Elizabeth Hurley shared new photos of her romance with American actor and musician Billy Ray Cyrus. This was reported by Dailymail, reports UNN.

Details

The photos were taken during a weekend at Billy Ray's house in Tennessee. The photos appeared shortly after it became known that Elizabeth is likely to marry Billy Cyrus. This is not her first relationship: before that, Hurley had a relationship with actor Hugh Grant. Later, she gave birth to a son, Damian Charles Hurley: his father was American businessman Steve Bing. However, he did not recognize paternity and claimed that he had a brief relationship with Hurley in 2001.

In 2002, Hurley met Indian millionaire Arun Nayar. In 2007, they got married, celebrating the wedding in Great Britain, and then in India, but the couple later divorced.

In October 2011, Hurley announced her engagement to cricket player Shane Warne.

