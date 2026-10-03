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Electronic warfare, an anti-aircraft machine gun, and now a military helicopter — Putin’s motorcade security has been reinforced again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

During Putin’s trip to Chelyabinsk Oblast, his motorcade was accompanied by a military helicopter. Earlier, security had been reinforced with electronic warfare systems and anti-aircraft machine guns.

Electronic warfare, an anti-aircraft machine gun, and now a military helicopter — Putin’s motorcade security has been reinforced again

The motorcade of Russian dictator vladimir putin was accompanied by a military helicopter during his trip to Chelyabinsk Oblast. Vehicles equipped with electronic warfare systems and anti-aircraft machine guns had previously been spotted in the Russian leader’s motorcade, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

A video released by an eyewitness shows a large motorcade of vehicles with a military helicopter flying overhead. At that time, people were not allowed onto the highway along which the convoy was traveling.

Against the backdrop of military exercises and putin’s visit to Chelyabinsk Oblast, traffic on all federal highways was also restricted for three days—from October 2 to 5.

Putin’s security has been reinforced

This is not the first instance of additional military equipment being used while putin is traveling. In May, during his visit to Kazakhstan, his motorcade was accompanied by an armored vehicle with a position for a machine gunner on the roof and a vehicle equipped with an electronic warfare system.

"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - media31.08.26, 11:44 • 24172 views

At that time, about 20 cars and 14 motorcycles were moving around putin’s limousine. In September, during a trip to Vladivostok, a pickup truck with an anti-aircraft machine gun was also spotted in his motorcade.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation had significantly increased security measures around putin in recent months.

Putin increased the size of his security detail31.08.26, 23:22 • 7325 views

Stepan Haftko

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