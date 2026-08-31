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"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The Economist reports on Putin's plans to recruit another 300,000–400,000 men without a new mobilization. Recruitment could be carried out by regional authorities.

"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to send another 300,000–400,000 Russian men to the war against Ukraine. To this end, coercion by regional authorities will likely be used without announcing a new wave of mobilization. This is reported by The Economist, according to UNN.

Details

"Putin may articulate his goals in the language of geopolitics, but in reality he is guided by the criminal logic of his regime: never show weakness. The Russian system has a high tolerance for violence but does not forgive failures. He likely believes that ending the war without achieving even the minimum goal—capturing all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas—would expose him to physical danger. ("They will hang me," he told some of his associates at a certain point during the war, according to an insider)," the publication writes.

Russian sources also told the publication that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to "throw an additional 300,000–400,000 men into the meat grinder."

"He does not need to announce a new wave of mobilization: he has never suspended his initial mobilization order. Additional people will likely be recruited through coercion by regional governments in order to localize any political discontent. The authorities are already testing a new recruitment system in Penza Oblast, located 750 km southeast of Moscow. Putin may also intensify repression against alleged "internal enemies," not because they pose a threat to his rule, but because he needs to demonstrate strength," the post says.

We would like to remind you

According to intelligence data , Russia is working on plans for a new wave of mobilization in 2026–2027. This year, the Russian Federation plans to recruit 300,000 people, and another 300,000 next year.

Alla Kiosak

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