Electronic registration for schools: in Kyiv, 683 applications for enrollment in the first grade have been submitted online - KMDA

In Kyiv, almost 7,000 applications have already been submitted for admission to the 1st grade. 683 of them are online via the Services Portal.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, reports UNN.

Since April 1, when the electronic registration for the first grade started, 6,955 applications have been submitted in Kyiv for enrolling a child in school - said the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyn Mondryivskyi.

Of the total number of applications, more than 10%, namely – 683, were submitted online. The rest of the parents submitted in paper form.

Online, parents submitted 683 applications through the Services Portal, of which 204 have already been processed by educational institutions. Another 6,272 applications were created by educational institutions based on paper applications submitted manually and transferred to electronic accounts - added the Kyiv City State Administration.

How to apply online

The Kyiv City State Administration explained that in order to submit an application online, you need to:

log in to your account on the Services Portal using Diia.Signature, electronic signature or ID.GOV.UA system (https://id.gov.ua/);

enter the child's data and upload the birth certificate;

confirm the place of residence;

choose the type of class (regular, special, inclusive, distance or with in-depth study of the subject) and school;

indicate benefits, special educational needs or other circumstances.

Applications are accepted until May 31. And from June 15, you can also apply for vacant places in schools.

Online registration to school through the Services Portal is an example of a convenient service that saves parents' time, simplifies administrative processes and allows schools to work more efficiently. In the future, we plan to expand the functionality and introduce new digital tools in educational institutions of the capital - said the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

Acceptance of documents for admission of children to the 1st grade for the 2025/2026 academic year starts on March 31, 2025. Parents have time to submit documents until May 31 of the same year. Also, it is important to remember that only one of the parents or a legal representative of the child can submit documents.