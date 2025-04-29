Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged - Ministry of Energy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has maintained a single fixed price for electricity for individual and collective household consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh. This was reported in Telegram by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The government decided to extend the Regulation on the imposition of special obligations on participants in the electricity market to ensure public interests in the functioning of the electricity market until October 31, 2025. As the head of the department, Herman Galushchenko, noted, Ukrainians survived a difficult winter and intense enemy shelling, which destroyed and damaged about 10 GW of generating capacity.

At the same time, energy workers continue large-scale restoration and repair work throughout the country, says Galushchenko.

In addition, the so-called "night tariff" for consumers with an installed two-zone meter of UAH 2.16 per kWh also remains in effect.

Gas and heat tariffs are not expected to change this year, but may increase later - NBU