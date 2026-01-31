Electricity supply to critical infrastructure restored in Kyiv - DTEK

In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure has been restored, with household consumers next in line, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Energy workers have restored electricity to Kyiv's critical infrastructure. We are currently restoring power to people - DTEK stated.

As the energy company noted, restoration is happening in stages. This approach, they explained, "is necessary to avoid overloading the grids and to prevent new accidents."

"We ask you to use electricity sparingly. This will help to power everyone more stably and quickly," DTEK emphasized.

Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy