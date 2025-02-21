Electricity consumption is high, there are no schedules for the population, but there are forced outages in Odesa - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today is at a high level, with consumption restrictions in place for industry until 20:00, no schedules for the population yet, but there are forced blackouts in Odesa after the Russian attack, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Consequences of shelling

Elimination of the consequences of Russian drone attacks on power facilities in Odesa Oblast is underway. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore stable power supply as soon as possible. "At present, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is forced to apply network restrictions, which necessitates disconnections of industrial and residential consumers in Odesa," the statement said.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains consistently high," Ukrenergo said.

Today, on February 21, at 8:30 a.m., as indicated, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. On February 20, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

In order to balance the power system, power curtailment measures for industry are being enforced from 06:00 to 20:00 today. Restrictions for household consumers are not currently expected (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies). The need for economical consumption will remain until the end of the day. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Do not turn on several of the following devices at the same time - Ukrenergo said.

And they emphasized that the situation in the power system may change.

