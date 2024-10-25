Electricity consumption is growing, 538 settlements without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption is growing amid cloudy weather. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 4 regions over the past day. As of this morning, 538 settlements are without power for various reasons. This was reported on Friday by NPC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.
Consumption
According to Ukrenergo, today, October 25, as of 9:30 a.m., consumption was 3.5% higher than the previous day, Thursday. This is due to cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine and reduced efficiency of household solar power plants.
"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power grid remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," the company said.
"Currently, the power system remains balanced. However, daily hostile shelling of the energy infrastructure leads to damage that complicates the operation of the power system. We urge consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy added.
Import
It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 7,439 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,290 MW in some hours.
Power outages
Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 538 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning, Ukrenergo reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions lost power in the city:
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, overhead power lines were disconnected as a result of hostilities, which cut off power to substations and household consumers. The power supply has been restored. During the inspection of one of the substations, a UAV was detected and neutralized.
In Chernihiv region, household consumers lost power as a result of overhead line shelling. A total of 704 subscribers were left without electricity.
According to Ukrenergo, there are consumers in the Dnipropetrovs'k region who are without power for technical reasons.
Situation at ZNPP
The water level in the cooling pond is 14.23 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy reported.