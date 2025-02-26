Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, blackouts in two regions due to Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86534 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114456 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106725 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149681 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120200 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135931 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
February 27, 10:41 AM • 42748 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42748 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 33474 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119403 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119403 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 46806 views

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46806 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119403 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149681 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193051 views

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193051 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193399 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193399 views
Actual
Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, blackouts in two regions due to Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, blackouts in two regions due to Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23619 views

In Odesa and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, blackouts are introduced due to the effects of enemy shelling. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming, and there are no restrictions for the population.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is gradually decreasing due to significant warming in several regions, restrictions for household consumers are not applied, but blackouts have been forced in Odesa and Dnipro regions, NPC Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Due to the consequences of shelling of power facilities in Odesa and Dnipro regions, distribution system operators (oblenergos) are forced to apply blackouts due to network restrictions

- Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, repairs in these regions are ongoing.

Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. The reason for this is an increase in air temperature in several regions of Ukraine

- the company said.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, February 26, the consumption level was reportedly 1.3% lower than at the same time the previous day. On February 25, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.9% lower than the maximum on Monday.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

The transmission system operator is forced to apply power restrictions for industry and business. No restrictions are applied to residential consumers

- said the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, the need for economical consumption remains. "Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time between 16:00 and 19:00 today," the company urged.

They also pointed out that the situation in the power system may change.

Occupants attack DTEK's energy facility in Dnipropetrovs'k region26.02.25, 09:18 • 24128 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising