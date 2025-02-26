Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, blackouts in two regions due to Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is gradually decreasing due to significant warming in several regions, restrictions for household consumers are not applied, but blackouts have been forced in Odesa and Dnipro regions, NPC Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Due to the consequences of shelling of power facilities in Odesa and Dnipro regions, distribution system operators (oblenergos) are forced to apply blackouts due to network restrictions - Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, repairs in these regions are ongoing.

Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. The reason for this is an increase in air temperature in several regions of Ukraine - the company said.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, February 26, the consumption level was reportedly 1.3% lower than at the same time the previous day. On February 25, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.9% lower than the maximum on Monday.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

The transmission system operator is forced to apply power restrictions for industry and business. No restrictions are applied to residential consumers - said the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, the need for economical consumption remains. "Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time between 16:00 and 19:00 today," the company urged.

They also pointed out that the situation in the power system may change.

