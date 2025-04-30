Electricity consumption has remained at the same level since the beginning of the week, it is worth turning on powerful equipment during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has remained at the same level for three days, corresponding to seasonal indicators, while there is still a need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 18:00, writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 30, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time the previous day - on Tuesday," the statement said.

Yesterday, April 29, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It, as indicated, was at the same level as the maximum of the previous day - on Monday, April 28.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please, use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00," the company urged, emphasizing that the situation in the energy system may change.

