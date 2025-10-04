$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 14396 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 32794 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 50645 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 67144 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80344 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70186 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 39710 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51767 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34471 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21720 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 11127 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 11924 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 7200 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 6572 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11036 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 32799 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 41538 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 53063 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80349 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70188 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11116 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 24601 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 50648 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 37906 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 40583 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes counted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

In the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, after more than 60% of the votes have been counted, the populist ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is leading with 37.6%. The far-right SPD, which opposes the Czech Republic's membership in the EU and NATO, also entered the top five.

Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes counted

According to the results of counting more than 60% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, the populist party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, ANO, is leading by a significant margin. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

As noted, the party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, ANO, is currently leading in the general elections with 37.6% of the vote.

Addition

This refers to the ANO movement - the party of Czech oligarch and former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who opposes aid to Ukraine (including stopping arms supplies).

The far-right SPD, one of the main candidate parties for an alliance with ANO, also entered the top five leaders. We remind you that it is headed by Tomio Okamura, a native of Japan, who called for a review of the Czech Republic's membership in the EU and NATO, and criticized aid to Ukraine in the war.

Recall

In the Czech Republic, the elections for a new composition of the Chamber of Deputies have ended, and the counting of votes has begun. Voter turnout significantly exceeded 50%, reaching over 60% in some precincts.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
NATO
European Union
Czech Republic