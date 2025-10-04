According to the results of counting more than 60% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, the populist party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, ANO, is leading by a significant margin. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

As noted, the party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, ANO, is currently leading in the general elections with 37.6% of the vote.

Addition

This refers to the ANO movement - the party of Czech oligarch and former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who opposes aid to Ukraine (including stopping arms supplies).

The far-right SPD, one of the main candidate parties for an alliance with ANO, also entered the top five leaders. We remind you that it is headed by Tomio Okamura, a native of Japan, who called for a review of the Czech Republic's membership in the EU and NATO, and criticized aid to Ukraine in the war.

Recall

In the Czech Republic, the elections for a new composition of the Chamber of Deputies have ended, and the counting of votes has begun. Voter turnout significantly exceeded 50%, reaching over 60% in some precincts.