EIT results are already available: they are posted in the personal accounts of admission test participants

EIT participants can download a score card, which is required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

Participants of the main sessions of the unified entrance examination in research methodology (EIT) for admission to postgraduate studies have received their results.

According to the information from the Center for Educational Quality Assessment, the results have been posted in the personal accounts of the entrance examination participants.

In the corresponding tab in the personal accounts of the entrance examination participants, the option to generate an examination card is already available, which is required for admission to postgraduate studies at higher education institutions in Ukraine. EIT participants can download their score card.

Reference

The card indicates the number under which a certain participant performed each task, the answers they gave, and the number of points scored for each task.

For understanding

EIT results on a 100–200 point scale were obtained by converting test scores to this scale in accordance with Table No. 20 of Appendix 5 of the Procedure for Admission to Higher Education in 2025.

The Procedure was approved by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine dated 10.02.2025 No. 168, registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on 26.02.2025 under No. 312/43718.

Recall

Registration for the special EIT session will last from August 1 to August 8. Those who missed previous sessions or wish to retake the test can participate.