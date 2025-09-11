$41.210.09
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2426 views

Massive Russian attacks not only along the front line, but also deep into the country, purposefully strike civilian objects, businesses, and infrastructure. This is part of a well-thought-out strategy aimed at paralyzing the economy and undermining the psychological state of society.

Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine

Russia is waging a deliberate and comprehensive war against Ukraine; it attacks Ukrainian targets not only along the front line but also deliberately strikes deep into the country, where mostly non-military objects, but rather our homes, schools, hospitals, and also entirely peaceful businesses from cafes to power plants, from shops to shopping centers, from warehouses to factories, fall under its blows. All of this is part of a systemic, deliberate strategy aimed at paralyzing the economy, undermining the psychological state of society, and destroying Ukraine as such. UNN investigated how Russia uses the psychological component in its terror to undermine the economy.

The war in Ukraine has never had limits, but the massive attacks that the enemy is increasingly using have deprived Ukrainians of a sense of security. Due to constant shelling, Ukrainians have already formed a clear understanding that "danger is everywhere": at night, we feel the fear of shelling in our own homes, and during the day, this feeling moves with us to work.

Such actions by the Russians are not accidental or erroneous – they are a deliberate system of psychological pressure on the Ukrainian population. This is to destabilize and shake Ukrainians, because it is easier to destroy those who have already given up. The fact that shelling works as a weapon of psychological pressure is also emphasized by psychologist Oksana Homel.

Constant shelling forms a collective trauma and chronic stress in society, where danger pursues everywhere. And besides the increasing stress level, the level of diseases in society also increases. Do not doubt it – this is one of the types of psychological attack on a country that you need to destabilize.

– said Oksana Homel.

Psychologist Abraham Maslow defined "safety" as the second link in the pyramid of human needs, immediately after physiological ones (sleep, food, and water). And not in vain, because without a sense of security, a person cannot make plans, develop, or even work normally.

In such conditions, the nation postpones any investments in its own future and business "for later," and some decide to move to safe places. This is exactly what Russia is trying to achieve: to sow uncertainty and deprive people of faith in tomorrow, which will inevitably lead to the country's economic and social decline.

One example of the systematic destruction of Ukraine in all its manifestations is regular Russian attacks on businesses. Almost every day we hear about hits on industrial facilities, we face the fact that the enemy has destroyed someone's shop, cafe. Warehouses with finished products also come under attack.

A telling case is the targeted "Shahed" strike on the warehouse and logistics center of Kaskad Medical Regions LLC, which is the official importer of the "Heel" brand. At that time, due to the Russian strike, huge stocks of medicines, equipment, documentation, and specialized vehicles were destroyed. It would seem, why would Russia do this? However, as a result, we see that this caused a temporary freeze of business activity, millions in losses, and a shortage of medicines in pharmacies, and later also panic among Ukrainians.

Despite the difficult security situation and uncertain future, the business did not leave Ukraine, but rebuilt the warehouse, restored logistics, and remained with Ukrainians. After all, as noted by Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Kaskad Medical Regions LLC, despite the risks, Ukrainian business has a responsibility to the country.

Ukraine is our home, we work in the Ukrainian market and consider it our duty to be with the country in its most difficult time. Yes, the risks are huge. But at the same time, we see tremendous support from patients, doctors, and partners. For us, this is not just a business – it is a responsibility to Ukrainians. We are convinced: no matter how the enemy tries to destroy our work, he will not be able to break our resolve.

– Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Kaskad Medical Regions LLC.

Moreover, strikes on Ukrainian businesses provoke unemployment and reinforce a sense of uncertainty among entrepreneurs. That is why, according to the expert in economics, strikes on business infrastructure are an attempt to undermine the internal economic situation in Ukraine.

The fact that Russia carries out targeted strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, industrial facilities, production premises, and warehouses is an attempt to somehow undermine the internal economic situation in Ukraine.

– explains economist Andriy Novak.

But even after the most painful losses, Ukrainian business recovers. It rises from the ruins again and again, because it realizes: the economy is also a front of the war. And on this front, the same rule applies as on the front line – to stand firm, despite everything.

And Ukrainians prove every day: they cannot be broken. Despite chronic stress and psychological pressure, the psyche recovers. Every shelling only adds to the determination not to give up, and every rebuilt school, hospital, or warehouse is proof that the country lives and fights. The enemy seeks to sow fear and despair, but instead, Ukrainians become even more united and resilient.

Lilia Podolyak

