eCheck is being launched in Ukraine: is it beneficial for businesses and buyers?

Ukraine is launching a pilot project eCheck — a state program of electronic checks in banking. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, this will help businesses save millions of hryvnias annually, as printing one check costs 7 kopecks, UNN reports.

We are launching a pilot project eCheck — a state program of electronic checks in your banking. We continue to simplify doing business in Ukraine and support entrepreneurs even in wartime. Less paper — less unnecessary expenses - the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the pilot will already be working in the first four banks: Privatbank, PUMB, VST bank and monobank, in the retail chains Aurora, Fora, Auchan and at Ukrnafta gas stations.

Svyrydenko added that this will help businesses save millions of hryvnias annually. After all, printing one check costs 7 kopecks.

Last year alone, according to the State Tax Service, Ukrainian entrepreneurs generated over 9 billion checks. In addition, it will help the environment. Thermal paper, on which checks are printed, usually contains bisphenols, which are not recyclable - the Prime Minister announced.

For buyers, the digital check will be available in the banking application after card payment — in a store or online. It is stored in digital format and is always available for product returns, exchanges, or warranty service. During the testing period, buyers will be provided with both checks — digital and paper.

Svyrydenko also invited entrepreneurs to the pilot stage of the project and to switch to a more efficient and modern operating model. Details of participation in the pilot are available at the link: https://echeck.me.gov.ua

Recall

As UNN reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the implementation of an experimental project on the introduction of the "National Check" information system, which will start next year. Within the framework of the project, Ukrainians will be able to receive electronic checks when shopping in stores directly in the banking application, instead of paper checks.