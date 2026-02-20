eCheck is being launched in Ukraine: is it beneficial for businesses and buyers?

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
12:53 PM • 1256 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 3668 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14197 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 5724 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 16232 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 47302 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80750 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50204 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 84993 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 41029 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damagedFebruary 20, 04:02 AM • 7516 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 24611 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 26746 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 13838 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21092 views
Publications
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 6802 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14213 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 50462 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85007 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 67316 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21280 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 26941 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 24800 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 24843 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 35860 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

eCheck is being launched in Ukraine: is it beneficial for businesses and buyers?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Ukraine is launching the eCheck pilot project — a state program for electronic receipts in banking. This will allow businesses to save millions of hryvnias annually, as printing one receipt costs 7 kopecks.

eCheck is being launched in Ukraine: is it beneficial for businesses and buyers?

Ukraine is launching a pilot project  eCheck — a state program of electronic checks in banking. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, this will help businesses save millions of hryvnias annually, as printing one check costs 7 kopecks, UNN reports.

We are launching a pilot project eCheck — a state program of electronic checks in your banking. We continue to simplify doing business in Ukraine and support entrepreneurs even in wartime. Less paper — less unnecessary expenses

- the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the pilot will already be working in the first four banks: Privatbank, PUMB, VST bank and monobank, in the retail chains Aurora, Fora, Auchan and at Ukrnafta gas stations.  

Svyrydenko added that this will help businesses save millions of hryvnias annually. After all, printing one check costs 7 kopecks.

Last year alone, according to the State Tax Service, Ukrainian entrepreneurs generated over 9 billion checks. In addition, it will help the environment. Thermal paper, on which checks are printed, usually contains bisphenols, which are not recyclable  

- the Prime Minister announced.

For buyers, the digital check will be available in the banking application after card payment — in a store or online. It is stored in digital format and is always available for product returns, exchanges, or warranty service. During the testing period, buyers will be provided with both checks — digital and paper.  

Svyrydenko also invited entrepreneurs to the pilot stage of the project and to switch to a more efficient and modern operating model. Details of participation in the pilot are available at the link: https://echeck.me.gov.ua

Recall

As UNN reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the implementation of an experimental project on the introduction of the "National Check" information system, which will start next year. Within the framework of the project, Ukrainians will be able to receive electronic checks when shopping in stores directly in the banking application, instead of paper checks.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
Bank card
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
PrivatBank
Auchan
Ukraine