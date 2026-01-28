eBook: how much young people spent on books and which authors are in reading trends

In 2025, young people spent UAH 139.8 million on books through eKnyha. This is more than 434 thousand copies, an average of 1,200 books daily, reports UNN with reference to the state services "Diia" service.

Details

According to "Diia", young people most often read "about themselves, emotions and inner support."

Top reading trends of 2025: psychology and self-development, emotional dramas, Dark Romance, detectives and thrillers, and eternal classics and fantasy. Favorites among authors are Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, Penelope Douglas.

Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors

Among Ukrainian authors:

Volodymyr Stanchyshyn;

Illarion Pavliuk;

Andriy Semiankiv.

The eKnyha project was implemented by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Book Institute with the assistance of the "Diia Support Project", which the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine is implementing with funding from the Government of Sweden.

