eBook: how much young people spent on books and which authors are in reading trends

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 1678 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 2972 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 3252 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 13795 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 17073 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 23420 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 27910 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 26935 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25110 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27963 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
100%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 25953 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 50661 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 13366 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 18989 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 4766 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 19078 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 50790 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 82349 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 62234 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 80358 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 33187 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 31954 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 38871 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 41675 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 47194 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

eBook: how much young people spent on books and which authors are in reading trends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In 2025, young people spent UAH 139.8 million on books through eBook, purchasing over 434 thousand copies. Popular genres include psychology, dramas, and detective stories, as well as Ukrainian authors.

eBook: how much young people spent on books and which authors are in reading trends

In 2025, young people spent UAH 139.8 million on books through eKnyha. This is more than 434 thousand copies, an average of 1,200 books daily, reports UNN with reference to the state services "Diia" service.

Details

According to "Diia", young people most often read "about themselves, emotions and inner support."

Top reading trends of 2025: psychology and self-development, emotional dramas, Dark Romance, detectives and thrillers, and eternal classics and fantasy.   Favorites among authors are Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, Penelope Douglas.

Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors29.10.25, 12:58 • 7756 views

Among Ukrainian authors:

  • Volodymyr Stanchyshyn;
    • Illarion Pavliuk;
      • Andriy Semiankiv.

        Add

        The eKnyha project was implemented by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Book Institute with the assistance of the "Diia Support Project", which the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine is implementing with funding from the Government of Sweden.

        "eBook": 18-year-old Ukrainians spent over 91 million hryvnias in the first half of 202516.07.25, 15:34 • 7109 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        SocietyCulture
        Trend
        Sweden