Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published an updated list of the most popular literature most frequently purchased by young people under the "eBook" program, writes UNN.

The TOP-5 most popular authors are Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, Penelope Douglas, Brianna West, and Agatha Christie. Volodymyr Stanchyshyn is the most popular Ukrainian author by the number of books sold, followed by Illarion Pavliuk in second place, and Andriy Semiankiv in third. - reported the UBI.

The total number of books sold by the top five leaders is 44,763 units, which is 12.46% of all books sold. Four books by Stanchyshyn were sold in the amount of 3719 units, 3 books by Pavliuk - 2100 units, and 3 books by Semiankiv - 1440 units.

In total, 200,281 eighteen-year-olds received state aid under the "eBook" program. During the three quarters of 2025, 359,222 books were purchased within the "eBook" program.

"On average, 1330 books were bought daily," the UBI noted.

The implementation of the state support program "eBook" has been ongoing since December 2024.

How to use the "eBook" program

To use the program, you need to:

In the "Diia" application, select the "eBook" service. Follow the link, open a special virtual bank card. Submit an application. If the application is approved, the money will be credited to the "Diia" card.

Addition

"eBook" is a state program that provides financial assistance for Ukrainian-language books for eighteen-year-olds. Everyone who has turned 18 has the right to receive UAH 908.4 from the state to purchase books within a year. The funds must be used within three months from the date of crediting. You can purchase paper, electronic, and audiobooks in bookstores included in the List of program distributors.