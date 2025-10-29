Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
09:51 AM • 5242 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40370 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38372 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40802 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107486 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57916 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53281 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78349 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38725 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM • 35427 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 33544 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 43420 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 25080 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 16846 views
Publications
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 4782 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40370 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 43723 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 107486 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 67869 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Daniel Ek
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 17062 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 25292 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 27407 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 29792 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 37304 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Hill
Truth Social

Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published an updated list of the most popular literature purchased under the "eBook" program. Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, and Penelope Douglas became the leaders, and among Ukrainian authors — Volodymyr Stanchyshyn.

Which books are most popular among young people under the "eBook" program: top authors

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published an updated list of the most popular literature most frequently purchased by young people under the "eBook" program, writes UNN.

The TOP-5 most popular authors are Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, Penelope Douglas, Brianna West, and Agatha Christie. Volodymyr Stanchyshyn is the most popular Ukrainian author by the number of books sold, followed by Illarion Pavliuk in second place, and Andriy Semiankiv in third.

- reported the UBI.

The total number of books sold by the top five leaders is 44,763 units, which is 12.46% of all books sold. Four books by Stanchyshyn were sold in the amount of 3719 units, 3 books by Pavliuk - 2100 units, and 3 books by Semiankiv - 1440 units.

In total, 200,281 eighteen-year-olds received state aid under the "eBook" program. During the three quarters of 2025, 359,222 books were purchased within the "eBook" program.

"On average, 1330 books were bought daily," the UBI noted.

The implementation of the state support program "eBook" has been ongoing since December 2024.

How to use the "eBook" program

To use the program, you need to:

  1. In the "Diia" application, select the "eBook" service.
    1. Follow the link, open a special virtual bank card.
      1. Submit an application. If the application is approved, the money will be credited to the "Diia" card.

        Addition

        "eBook" is a state program that provides financial assistance for Ukrainian-language books for eighteen-year-olds. Everyone who has turned 18 has the right to receive UAH 908.4 from the state to purchase books within a year. The funds must be used within three months from the date of crediting. You can purchase paper, electronic, and audiobooks in bookstores included in the List of program distributors.

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyCulture
        State budget
        Bank card
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine