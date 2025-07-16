"eBook": 18-year-old Ukrainians spent over 91 million hryvnias in the first half of 2025 16 July 2025

As of July 1, 2025, Ukrainian young men and women who have turned 18 have purchased books worth over 91.5 million hryvnias within the state program eKnyha. In total, young people spent UAH 91,533,898.18 on paper, electronic, and audiobooks in Ukrainian. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that women prevail among the recipients of assistance - 64.9%, while men account for 35.1%. Most books were purchased in online bookstores - 62.18% (over UAH 56.9 million), while stationary bookstores throughout Ukraine received 37.82% of funds (over UAH 34.6 million).

After a turbulent start to the program in January and February, when a large number of applications were received, starting from March 2025, the program reached a stable pace - about three thousand new applications per week - the message says.

At the same time, about 20% of participants received funds under the program to their card, but did not use them in time, in particular due to ignorance of time limits. Unused money is re-directed to the implementation of the program and transferred to the next recipients.

Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program