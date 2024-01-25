eBay to lay off 1,000 employees amid high costs and slow growth

Due to too high costs and too low growth, Ebay has decided to cut almost one in ten jobs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Business Insider.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone announced that the layoffs will affect 1000 people, or about 9% of its full-time employees. The company also plans to reduce contracts with "alternative labor" in the coming months.

Among the reasons for this, the company's management points to a "difficult macroeconomic environment": costs grew faster than business.

While we are making progress in implementing our strategy, headcount and costs are outpacing our business growth - explained the managing director.

Iannone asked American employees to work from home on January 24 "to provide space and privacy for these conversations." He said employees would be notified if they were fired by a supervisor via Zoom.

We are committed to treating everyone with respect and compassion during this transition period and to providing affected employees with support and resources - Yannone said.

