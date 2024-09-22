Earthquake of magnitude 6 occurs in Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6 has occurred in Argentina. This is reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the EMSC, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 129 km below the Earth's surface. There has been no information on damage or casualties so far.

Civil defense services are monitoring the situation and are ready to respond if necessary.

