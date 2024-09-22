Earthquake of magnitude 6 occurs in Argentina
Kyiv • UNN
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded in Argentina at a depth of 129 km. There is no information on damage or casualties, and civil defense services are ready to respond if necessary.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 has occurred in Argentina. This is reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, UNN reports.
Details
According to the EMSC, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 129 km below the Earth's surface. There has been no information on damage or casualties so far.
Civil defense services are monitoring the situation and are ready to respond if necessary.
Venezuela revokes Brazil's authority to represent Argentina08.09.24, 05:42 • 88724 views