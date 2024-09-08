Venezuela revokes Brazil's authority to represent Argentina

Venezuela has canceled Brazil's authority to represent Argentina's interests on suspicion of collusion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, the Venezuelan government canceled Brazil's authority to represent Argentina's interests in the country, including the administration of the Argentine embassy.

According to the authorities, the revocation of the powers is related to the suspicion that the embassy was used to plan assassination attempts on President Nicolas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. In particular, there are six oppositionists in the embassy who, according to the Venezuelan authorities, may be involved in these plans.

