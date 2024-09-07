Argentina applies to the ICC for an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Maduro

On Friday, September 6, the Republic of Argentina appealed to the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Maduro and other leaders of the Venezuelan regime, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

“In view of the deterioration of the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela since July 28 last year and the commission of new acts that may be considered crimes against humanity, the Argentine Republic calls on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to request the Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants for Nicolas Maduro and other leaders of the regime - the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

The ministry adds that the events that took place after the July 28 presidential election “are sufficient elements to consider the appropriateness of issuing the above-mentioned arrest warrants.

Context

On July 29, the Venezuelan electoral commission announced the winner of the early presidential election. It was acting president, vice president during the term of Hugo Chavez, Nicolas Maduro.

After that, protests broke out in several cities in Venezuela .

Recall

Already in September , Washington arrested Nicolas Maduro's plane for violating US sanctions. The plane, worth about $13 million, was taken to Florida, which is an unprecedented case in criminal cases.