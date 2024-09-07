Argentina applies to the ICC for an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Maduro

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116519 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119006 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193876 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151523 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105024 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55553 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82495 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78619 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53804 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60609 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152249 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159684 views
Argentina applies to the ICC for an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Maduro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18332 views

Argentina has asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Maduro. This is due to the deteriorating situation in the country after the July 28 elections and possible crimes against humanity.

On Friday, September 6, the Republic of Argentina appealed to the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Maduro and other leaders of the Venezuelan regime, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

“In view of the deterioration of the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela since July 28 last year and the commission of new acts that may be considered crimes against humanity, the Argentine Republic calls on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to request the Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants for Nicolas Maduro and other leaders of the regime

- the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

The ministry adds that the events that took place after the July 28 presidential election “are sufficient elements to consider the appropriateness of issuing the above-mentioned arrest warrants.

Context

On July 29, the Venezuelan electoral commission announced the winner of the early presidential election. It was acting president, vice president during the term of Hugo Chavez, Nicolas Maduro.

After that, protests broke out in several cities in Venezuela  .

Recall

Already in September , Washington arrested Nicolas Maduro's plane for violating US sanctions. The plane, worth about $13 million, was taken to Florida, which is an unprecedented case in criminal cases.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

