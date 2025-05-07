"It was a wonderful meeting": Yermak told details of Zelenskyy and Trump's conversation in the Vatican

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak considers the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House Donald Trump to be wonderful. The leaders had the opportunity to honestly and openly discuss important things. This was reported by Yermak in an interview with Zeit Online, writes UNN.

It was a wonderful meeting, a wonderful conversation between partners. We need to communicate more often in such formats, face-to-face, to better understand each other - Yermak said.

He also expressed confidence that President Trump and American officials would find it important to come to Ukraine to see how its people live and understand that Ukrainians are still very motivated.

Yermak also noted that the Ukrainian side was preparing for a meeting with Trump in the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.

We were preparing for it, but until the end no one knew if President Trump would come. Some said it was the first miracle of Pope Francis. It was a really good conversation. They had the opportunity to discuss things honestly and openly. President Zelenskyy's attitude was very good, and I know from my American colleagues that President Trump's mood was also very good - Yermak emphasized.

He also reported that he is the author of the famous photo of the two leaders, which then began to spread rapidly online.

"I myself took a photograph that has since become famous," Yermak said.

Addendum

Yermak stressed, stated that peace negotiations can only begin after a 30-day ceasefire is achieved.

Only when there is such a ceasefire can we start peace negotiations. The United States and our European friends share this belief. Only Russia does not show a desire to do so

- Yermak answered the question of whether he believes in a 30-day truce.