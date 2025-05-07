"It was a wonderful meeting": Yermak told details of Zelenskyy and Trump's conversation in the Vatican

$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 1958 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 11626 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 27041 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 43816 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 39638 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 47211 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 43028 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40354 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 94566 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 98998 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 21147 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 34412 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 27654 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 9512 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 11090 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 11619 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 94564 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 98996 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 92615 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 83895 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 62840 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 112692 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 108999 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 119812 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

"It was a wonderful meeting": Yermak told details of Zelenskyy and Trump's conversation in the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4466 views

Andriy Yermak called the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump wonderful, where the leaders openly discussed important issues. He added that Ukraine was preparing for this meeting in the Vatican.

"It was a wonderful meeting": Yermak told details of Zelenskyy and Trump's conversation in the Vatican

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak considers the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House Donald Trump to be wonderful. The leaders had the opportunity to honestly and openly discuss important things. This was reported by Yermak in an interview with Zeit Online, writes UNN.

It was a wonderful meeting, a wonderful conversation between partners. We need to communicate more often in such formats, face-to-face, to better understand each other

- Yermak said.

He also expressed confidence that President Trump and American officials would find it important to come to Ukraine to see how its people live and understand that Ukrainians are still very motivated.

Yermak also noted that the Ukrainian side was preparing for a meeting with Trump in the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.

We were preparing for it, but until the end no one knew if President Trump would come. Some said it was the first miracle of Pope Francis. It was a really good conversation. They had the opportunity to discuss things honestly and openly. President Zelenskyy's attitude was very good, and I know from my American colleagues that President Trump's mood was also very good

- Yermak emphasized.

He also reported that he is the author of the famous photo of the two leaders, which then began to spread rapidly online.

"I myself took a photograph that has since become famous," Yermak said.

Addendum

Yermak stressed, stated that peace negotiations can only begin after a 30-day ceasefire is achieved.

Only when there is such a ceasefire can we start peace negotiations. The United States and our European friends share this belief. Only Russia does not show a desire to do so

- Yermak answered the question of whether he believes in a 30-day truce.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
