Dutch Prime Minister: The threat from Russia extends beyond Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Dick Schoof emphasized that the threat from Russia is becoming increasingly hybrid. Europe must invest in its own security, especially against the backdrop of Ukraine's struggle for existence.
The threat from Russia "goes beyond Ukraine" and is increasingly manifesting itself in hybrid forms. This was warned by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.
According to him, on the eastern flank of Europe "we see that Ukraine is heavily involved in the struggle for its continued existence as a nation and for its own peace and security."
Therefore, we in Europe must invest more in our own security. ... The countries of Europe have a great responsibility for what they can do at the national level to create a stronger defense of Europe within NATO.
He also stressed the importance of allies working closely together "in troubled times."
During the celebration of the Liberation Day of the Netherlands, a flare was thrown at Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The incident occurred when Tusk was about to light the "flame of liberation."
