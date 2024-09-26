During the night attack on Ukraine, Russian “shahids” flew into Belarus - “Gayun”

On the night of September 26, during a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, several “Shaheds” entered the airspace of Belarus. This is reported by the Belarusian Hayun, UNN reports.

Details

Data from monitoring channels show that the first drone crossed the border with Belarus at around 00:13 near the village of Lyubech and returned 30 minutes later. Several more “Shaheds” entered Belarus at 02:29, 03:05, and 03:52.

One of the drones flew into the airspace of Belarus not from Ukraine, but from the Russian Federation. It is known that the “Shahed” was moving toward Gomel, but what happened to it is unknown - Belarussian Hayun writes.

It is noted that during night, two fighters were on duty in the skies over the southeast of the country: the first took off from Baranovychi at around 00:30, and the second at 02:50.

Recall

On the night of September 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a large-scale air attack. 66 out of 78 Shahed attack UAVs and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles were shot down, and 8 UAVs were lost locally.