A drone shot down in Belarus crashes into a warehouse, causing a fire

A warehouse in Gomel, Belarus, caught fire when a downed drone fell, the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports, UNN writes.

A brick warehouse building in Gomel on 8 Ilyicha Lane caught fire as a result of a downed drone - , the statement said.

No one was injured, the fire damaged 5 square meters of the roof.

Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that on Thursday night drones were shot down in the skies over the country. They did not specify how many there were.

Overnight 60 out of 78 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 15 were lost, two returned to Russia, and one flew to Belarus