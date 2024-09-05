Overnight 60 out of 78 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 15 were lost, two returned to Russia, and one flew to Belarus

Overnight, 60 Shahed attack drones out of 78 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, two drones returned to Russia and one flew to Belarus, 15 were lost, the enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 5, the enemy reportedly attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and 78 Shahed strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As a result of the air battle, 60 attack UAVs were shot down. Two drones returned to Russia and one to Belarus. 15 were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (presumably under the influence of electronic warfare), with no information on damage or casualties - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense was operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

As indicated, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

