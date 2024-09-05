ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124615 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211664 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160372 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156990 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205521 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193352 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Overnight 60 out of 78 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 15 were lost, two returned to Russia, and one flew to Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16234 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a large-scale attack by Russian drones on the night of September 5. Out of 78 Shahed drones launched, 60 were destroyed, 15 more were lost, and 3 returned to the territory of Russia and Belarus.

Overnight, 60 Shahed attack drones out of 78 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, two drones returned to Russia and one flew to Belarus, 15 were lost, the enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 5, the enemy reportedly attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and 78 Shahed strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As a result of the air battle, 60 attack UAVs were shot down. Two drones returned to Russia and one to Belarus. 15 were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (presumably under the influence of electronic warfare), with no information on damage or casualties

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense was operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

As indicated, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

