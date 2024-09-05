Kyiv was attacked with “Shaheds” at night: all drones threatening the capital were neutralized, the alert lasted 9 hours

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine overnight. All the drones that threatened the capital were neutralized, there were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Thursday, UNN wrote.

Details

"Another long-lasting massive attack by Russian attack drones! Enemy drones started flying into the territory of Ukraine the day before in the evening (around 10 p.m.) from the southern and eastern directions," KCMA said on Telegram.

Almost all of Ukraine's southern, northern, eastern, central, and part of western regions, including Kyiv, were reportedly under threat of air strikes.

The alarm was announced in the capital before midnight and lasted for more than 9 hours - said the head of KCMA Sergey Popko.

Throughout this time, he said, Russian drones, previously known as "Shahed," were trying to attack the capital. This time, they came to Kyiv mostly alone, not in groups.

None of the enemy UAVs reached their target! All drones that threatened the capital were neutralized. According to the latest operational report, there have been no casualties or damage in Kyiv as of this moment - said the head of KCMA.

He added that the capital is now free of potential air threats. "But I ask all Kyiv residents and guests to be attentive and vigilant - the attack of enemy attack drones in other regions of Ukraine is still ongoing, and it is possible that Russian drones may change course and try to attack Kyiv. So watch out for airborne alerts and stay safe!" - Popko emphasized.

