Kyiv was attacked with “Shaheds” at night: all drones threatening the capital were neutralized, the alert lasted 9 hours

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123164 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126846 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207717 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158367 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155666 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144105 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191378 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82942 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56701 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102198 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93376 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40983 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205852 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 19681 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152228 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155354 views
Kyiv was attacked with “Shaheds” at night: all drones threatening the capital were neutralized, the alert lasted 9 hours

Kyiv was attacked with "Shaheds" at night: all drones threatening the capital were neutralized, the alert lasted 9 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71549 views

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine overnight. All the drones threatening the capital were neutralized without casualties or damage, but the attack in other regions continues.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine overnight. All the drones that threatened the capital were neutralized, there were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Thursday, UNN wrote.

Details

"Another long-lasting massive attack by Russian attack drones! Enemy drones started flying into the territory of Ukraine the day before in the evening (around 10 p.m.) from the southern and eastern directions," KCMA said on Telegram.

Almost all of Ukraine's southern, northern, eastern, central, and part of western regions, including Kyiv, were reportedly under threat of air strikes. 

The alarm was announced in the capital before midnight and lasted for more than 9 hours

- said the head of KCMA Sergey Popko.

Throughout this time, he said, Russian drones, previously known as "Shahed," were trying to attack the capital. This time, they came to Kyiv mostly alone, not in groups.

None of the enemy UAVs reached their target! All drones that threatened the capital were neutralized. According to the latest operational report, there have been no casualties or damage in Kyiv as of this moment

- said the head of KCMA.

He added that the capital is now free of potential air threats. "But I ask all Kyiv residents and guests to be attentive and vigilant - the attack of enemy attack drones in other regions of Ukraine is still ongoing, and it is possible that Russian drones may change course and try to attack Kyiv. So watch out for airborne alerts and stay safe!" - Popko emphasized.

Belarus shoots down Russian “shahids” launched at Ukraine05.09.24, 02:43 • 112257 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv

