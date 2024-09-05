Belarus shoots down Russian “shahids” launched at Ukraine

On the night of September 5, Belarus shoots down Shakhty drones over its territory. These are the drones that Russia has launched in Ukraine. This is reported by Telegram Belaruski Gayun, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, two kamikaze drones entered the Gomel region of Belarus from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. It happened at about 01:08. It is known that the “Shaheeds” were moving in the direction of Gomel.

According to Belaruski Gayun, at about 01:30, another fighter jet took to the skies from the Baranovichi airfield.

Already at 01:34 and 01:36, two explosions were heard in the Gomel district. According to preliminary information, people hear and see anti-drone work in the sky over Belarus.

Later, at 02:13, Telegram Belaruski Gayun published a video in which one of the downed Shahed kamikaze drones is allegedly on fire and falling.

One “Shahed” was shot down in Khmelnytsky region in the morning: no casualties