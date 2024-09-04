One “Shahed” was shot down in Khmelnytsky region in the morning: no casualties

In Khmelnytsky region this morning, during an air alert, air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV, there were no casualties, RMA head Serhiy Tyurin said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

This morning, during an air alert, our Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 enemy Shahed UAV. So far, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property. We thank our Armed Forces! - wrote Tyurin on Telegram.

