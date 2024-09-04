One “Shahed” was shot down in Khmelnytsky region in the morning: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV during a morning air raid. According to the head of the RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or property damage.
