22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus

Overnight, 22 Shahed attack drones out of 29 and 7 missiles out of 13 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 4, the enemy reportedly attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

A total of 42 air targets were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 2 X-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Tula region (Russia); 2 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace of Tula region (Russia). (Russian Federation); 2 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea; 6 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region (Russian Federation); 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the territory of occupied Crimea; 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch areas of Kursk region (Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down: 4 X-101 cruise missiles; 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 22 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Six attack drones were lost (presumably, jammed by electronic warfare), one flew to Belarus - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Mayor: Russia's night attack on Lviv claimed 7 lives already