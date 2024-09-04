ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129341 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221507 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165366 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Actual
22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus

22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37865 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a massive Russian attack, destroying 22 Shahed drones and 7 missiles. A total of 42 air targets were detected, including cruise missiles and drones.

Overnight, 22 Shahed attack drones out of 29 and 7 missiles out of 13 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports. 

Details

On the night of September 4, the enemy reportedly attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

A total of 42 air targets were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 2 X-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Tula region (Russia); 2 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace of Tula region (Russia). (Russian Federation); 2 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea; 6 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region (Russian Federation); 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the territory of occupied Crimea; 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch areas of Kursk region (Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down: 4 X-101 cruise missiles; 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 22 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Six attack drones were lost (presumably, jammed by electronic warfare), one flew to Belarus

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Mayor: Russia's night attack on Lviv claimed 7 lives already04.09.24, 09:04 • 90674 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

