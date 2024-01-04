During the attack on Crimea, one of the missiles hit a military unit - media

Today, during an attack on the peninsula, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles hit a military unit in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

Details

One Ukrainian missile was allegedly shot down, and the other hit a military unit (communications center) in Yukharina Balka in Sevastopol.

As noted, ambulances and firefighters are now on their way.

It is also reported that many ambulances were called to the area of the village of Uyutne, Saky district.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that today, during an attack on Crimea, enemy air defense allegedly eliminated ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula.

Recall

About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Local publics also reported explosions in Yevpatoriya and Balaklava.