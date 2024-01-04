During the attack on Crimea, one of the missiles hit a military unit - media

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 52419 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107195 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135954 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134816 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174690 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280365 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178145 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167139 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148800 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102412 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102124 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104104 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69029 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41473 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 52442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280366 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258891 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30488 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135957 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105715 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105731 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121897 views
During the attack on Crimea, one of the missiles hit a military unit - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28802 views

A Ukrainian missile hits a Sevastopol military unit in Crimea; several ambulances are deployed.

Today, during an attack on the peninsula, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles hit a military unit in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Crimean Wind, according to UNN

Details 

One Ukrainian missile was allegedly shot down, and the other hit a military unit (communications center) in Yukharina Balka in Sevastopol. 

As noted, ambulances and firefighters are now on their way. 

It is also reported that many ambulances were called to the area of the village of Uyutne, Saky district. 

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that today, during an attack on Crimea, enemy air defense allegedly eliminated ten Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula. 

Recall 

About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.  Local publics also reported explosions in Yevpatoriya and Balaklava.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

