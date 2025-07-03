Due to unfriendly statements by the Hungarian side: Hungarian Ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Hungary's Ambassador to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry due to attempts to draw Ukraine into Hungary's internal political struggle. The Ukrainian side considers these actions deplorable and offensive, especially against the backdrop of the Hungarian people's assistance to Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited the Hungarian ambassador in connection with the latest unfriendly statements by the Hungarian side, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Details
During a meeting with the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko emphasized that it is obvious to the Ukrainian side that the ruling political forces in Hungary are trying to drag Ukraine into internal political struggle under any circumstances.
Since Ukraine has never allowed itself to interfere in the internal affairs of any country, and in particular, in Hungarian affairs, such attempts by the Hungarian government previously caused concern in Kyiv.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that "now all these clumsy attempts to create an image of an enemy out of Ukraine, which is fighting a real enemy of all Europe and the civilized world, look simply pathetic and offensive, first of all for the Hungarian people, who, unlike biased politicians, are truly a European nation that, through the volunteer movement, helps the Ukrainian people with everything they can to defeat the Russian enemy and prevent the return of Russian occupiers to the streets of Budapest again."
Context
According to 444.hu, a new advertisement with caricatures of Zelensky was launched in Hungary.
The posters were noticed after the completion of the survey on Ukraine's EU membership.
"Like two eggs" – this is written on the latest poster, placed by the Fidesz party, the government, and Bence Apáti's "National Resistance Movement" party, which depicts a figure waving a Ukrainian flag and sitting in an eggshell.