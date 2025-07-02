$41.820.04
Publications
Exclusives
Looks absurd, boring and unconvincing: caricatures of Zelenskyy appeared in Hungary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 541 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the appearance of caricatures of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hungary. The Hungarian government is accused of distracting attention from economic problems.

Looks absurd, boring and unconvincing: caricatures of Zelenskyy appeared in Hungary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the appearance of caricatures of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reproached the Hungarian government, UNN reports.

Instead of explaining to the Hungarian public how they ruined the economy, the Hungarian government is busy drawing caricatures of the Ukrainian president. It looks absurd, boring, and unconvincing.

- wrote Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi on his X page.

Context

According to 444.hu, Hungary has launched a new advertising campaign with caricatures of Zelenskyy.

The posters were noticed after the completion of a survey on Ukraine's EU membership.

"Like two eggs" – this is written on the latest poster, placed by the Fidesz party, the government, and Bence Apáti's "National Resistance Movement" party, which depicts a figure waving a Ukrainian flag and sitting in an eggshell.

The new poster has surprisingly a lot of text compared to usual ones: one of them shows the heads of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the other – Péter Magyar, and they are signed "Zelenskyy" and "Hungarian Zelenskyy".

In the lower left corner of the poster it says: "Published by the non-profit organization "National Resistance Movement". However, in reality there is no such company, there is only "OPORA MOZGALOM", which belongs to Bence Apáti."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
