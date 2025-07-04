Trains from Kyiv are delayed due to Russian attack: how they run

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv and damage to the tracks, some trains are running on an altered route. In addition, trains departing from Kyiv are delayed. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, as of 07:30, work to restore the tracks in the capital is ongoing, power has already been partially supplied, and trains in the Fastiv direction have resumed their usual course.

Trains in the north-western (Sviatoshyn) direction are currently running with reserve diesel locomotives. Korosten-bound trains will run via Pochayna and Darnytsia — there will be an additional stop on the left bank with the possibility of transferring to Kyiv City Express. The latter operates a tactical movement along the northern semi-ring Darnytsia — Rusanivka — Livoberezhna — Voskresenka — Pochayna — Syrets — Sviatoshyn - stated in the UZ message.

The departure of trains from Kyiv, as noted, is delayed. Currently, from the initial station, №705 Kyiv-Przemyśl has departed with a delay of +1:28, №1/123 Kharkiv-Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta with a delay of +4:40, and №21/103 Kramatorsk, Kharkiv - Lviv with a delay of +4:36.

We will speed them up en route to reduce the delay from the schedule after Kyiv - indicated in UZ.

Earlier,

UNN reported that as a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4, railway infrastructure was damaged.