Due to the lack of water and heating, pre-schools in Donetsk are virtually closed
Kyiv • UNN
In Donetsk, kindergartens are open only 4 hours a day due to a lack of water and heating. Residents protest, but the occupation authorities do not solve the problem of water supply, and utility debts are growing.
Writes UNN with a reference to the National Resistance Center.
In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, pre-schools are practically not functioning. Due to the lack of water and heating, children can stay in kindergartens for only 4 hours a day. In kindergarten No. 397, there has been no water for several years, and the occupation authorities are in no hurry to solve this problem.
Residents of Kirovsky district recently blocked the road because of the lack of water supply, but this did not lead to any changes: water has not appeared in the taps, and the debt for utilities is only growing.
